Derbyshire Fire and Rescue team rescue swan trapped for days behind overflow cage

Members of Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue Midlands received a call from Derbyshire Police on Monday, May 28, to report that a swan was trapped behind metal fencing on an overflow and needed help.

A member of Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary went out to assess the situation but unfortunately, it was not something the team could deal with themselves, so Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to help to get into the cage surrounding the water outlet.

They managed to get some equipment to prise the bars apart and Mark from Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary was able to grab the swan.

A spokesperson for Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary said: “The swan is extremely waterlogged and must have been in there for days. She’s very unsteady on her feet as she’s been on the water for so long but is frantically grooming herself, even when she was being examined.

“Her claws were also bleeding where she has been trying to get out of the bars. We have no idea how she got down there. We can only guess there must be a tunnel somewhere.

“She’s now settled in a straw bed after being towel dried and is in a heated cabin. Fingers crossed she will be much happier tomorrow. Thank you to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue for their assistance.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “One of our officers assisted in the rescue of this swan over the weekend after she became trapped behind some metal caging

“Sadly, it appeared she'd been there for some time although is thankfully now getting some much-needed TLC at Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue - Midlands. Great work by all involved!”

