News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Derbyshire drivers warned of six miles of queuing traffic on the M1 after crash closes two lanes this morning

National Highways is warning drivers of rush-hour delays on the M1 this morning after a crash on the motorway.

By Phil Bramley
60 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 8:17am

The incident took place on the the M1 northbound, between junctions J30 at Barlborough and J31, with traffic not expected to clear until 9.15am this morning

Read More
Smart motorways ‘undermined’ as half of drivers avoid inside lane over crash and...
Hide Ad

Two lanes of the M1 have been closed to deal with the incident and there are reports of queues of traffic stretching back for six miles due to recovery work.

The crash is causing delays on the M1 this morning
Derbyshire