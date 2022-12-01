Derbyshire drivers warned of six miles of queuing traffic on the M1 after crash closes two lanes this morning
National Highways is warning drivers of rush-hour delays on the M1 this morning after a crash on the motorway.
The incident took place on the the M1 northbound, between junctions J30 at Barlborough and J31, with traffic not expected to clear until 9.15am this morning
Two lanes of the M1 have been closed to deal with the incident and there are reports of queues of traffic stretching back for six miles due to recovery work.