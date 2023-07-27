News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drivers warned of rush hour delays along M1 – after accident leaves nine miles of queuing traffic

Drivers will face disruption to their journeys along the M1 in Derbyshire this evening – with an accident causing lane closures and nine mile queues.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred along the M1 northbound – with two lanes currently closed.

The incident took place between J29A at Markham Vale and J30 – with traffic queuing for nine miles and congestion back to the Tibshelf Services.

National Highways have reported that the incident is expected to clear by 6.00pm, with drivers facing delays of around 40 minutes.

