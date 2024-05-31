Derbyshire drivers warned of delays after vehicle overturns on busy A-road

National Highways is reporting that the A52 Brian Clough Way Eastboundis partially blocked, with slow traffic due to overturned vehicle between Victoria Avenue (Ockbrook / Barrowash, Borrowash) and M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Stapleford, Nottingham).
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8:15 and 8:30am this mornijg
