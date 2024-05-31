Derbyshire drivers warned of delays after vehicle overturns on busy A-road

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 31st May 2024, 07:23 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays on a busy Derbyshire A-road this morning, after the huighway was left partially blocked by an overturned vehicle.

National Highways is reporting that the A52 Brian Clough Way Eastboundis partially blocked, with slow traffic due to overturned vehicle between Victoria Avenue (Ockbrook / Barrowash, Borrowash) and M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Stapleford, Nottingham).

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8:15 and 8:30am this mornijg

A car has overturned causing delaays for drivers this morning.

