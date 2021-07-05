Derbyshire drivers warned of delays after vehicle fire on M1
Drivers are being warned of delays of up to 40 minutes after a vehicle fire on the M1 this morning.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 8:00 am
Highways England says the incident, on the the M1 southbound between junctions J26 and J25 has closed two lanes of the motorway
They said: “There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.
"The event is expected to clear between 07:30 and 07:45.
“Return To Normal Normal traffic conditions are expected between 08:30 and 08:45.”
