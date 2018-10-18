Derbyshire County Council reveals cost of new signs at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout

New signs have been installed at Chesterfield’s Horns Bridge roundabout at a cost of more than £2,000.

The signs - which were put in place on the island last week - advise drivers which lane they need to get into.

The new sign at Chesterfield's Horns Bridge roundabout.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council (DCC) said: "Signs advising motorists of which lane they should be in already exist on all five approaches to Horns Bridge roundabout.

"Two more signs - costing around £2,200 in total - have been put up on the island as an extra reminder to drivers which lane they should be in. These new signs mirror lane markings on the road.

"There are no plans for more signs at this roundabout."

Horns Bridge roundabout is a large, multi-lane junction which carries more than 10,000 vehicles every day.

Earlier this year, the Derbyshire Times revealed that nearly 35 injury accidents occured at the busy roundabout in the last five years.

Figures obtained from DCC showed there were two serious injury accidents - where people required an overnight hospital stay - and 31 slight injury accidents - where people suffered cuts and bruises - at the location between May 1, 2013, and April 30, 2018.

DCC introduced traffic lights at Horns Bridge roundabout in 2007 in a bid to reduce collisions and improve traffic flows.

In 2015, officers studied the lane markings and signal timings there. This resulted in a slight adjustment to the traffic light timings.



