Derbyshire councils welcome Government’s financial flood recovery plan for the county

The Government has announced financial support from its Flood Recovery Framework scheme for the worst-hit areas following Storm Babet.

Chesterfield Borough Council leader Tricia Gilby had urged the Government to implement a flood recovery plan so authorities could administer funding to residents badly affected by the devastating Storm Babet.

Derbyshire was swamped with torrential rainfall with rivers bursting their banks while homes, businesses and roads were flooded after the storm struck between Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21.

Many in Chesterfield were forced to leave their homes with flooding around Chatsworth Road and Brampton, and Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed an 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she had struggled to escape rising water at her home on Tapton Terrace, on October 21.

Flooding In Derbyshire As Storm Babet Struck The Region, Picture: Derbyshire Times

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson stated: “Government has announced that money will be made available for residents and businesses in England that have been affected by recent flooding.

“At the moment we do not have all of the details, but as soon as we do we’ll work with our district and borough council colleagues to get the arrangements set up as soon as possible.

“We realise that the money the Government is making available is urgently needed by those who have been flooded and once we have the details we will work as quickly as possible to provide information about how to apply.”

Chesterfield Borough Council Leader Tricia Gilby had written to the Government requesting ministers immediately implement the Flood Recovery Framework, which would allow the council and its partners to administer funding and other support measures to help with council tax discounts and business rates relief.

The Government formally announced on October 25 that financial support would be made avaiable for the worst hit areas in England as part of the Flood Recovery Framework scheme.

It confirmed that it will be making thousands of pounds available to help communities to recover from the impact of Storm Babet.

The Government’s Communities Secretary Michael Gove and Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey have announced support will be available to areas in England that have experienced exceptional localised flooding.

Mr Gove said: “The support I am announcing today will give those impacted by these terrible floods a helping hand so they can get back on their feet and recover from Storm Babet.”

Flooded households in affected areas will be able to apply for up to £500 to give cash quickly to help with immediate costs.

Households and businesses significantly affected by recent flooding will be eligible for 100 per cent council tax and business rates relief for at least three months.

Small-to-medium sized businesses in affected areas will be eligible for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant to help them return quickly to business as usual.

Eligible flood-hit property owners will be able to apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding via the Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme.

Support will be available through councils who will be expected to announce further details on eligibility and how to apply.