Derbyshire council shuts footpath used by schoolchildren over fears wall may collapse
The authority announced on Thursday, January 18, that it is to carry out temporary emergency works to protect the public after surveys revealed an instability in the retaining wall of St Giles cemetery.
The wall sits on top of a steep rocky ridge above a single lane road. Although it is a cul-de-sac for traffic, it is a key cut-through between so-called Old Matlock, and the newer town centre, particularly for students headed for Highfields and St Giles Primary Schools.
A council spokesperson said: “It means Stoney Way, which links Knowleston Place and Church Street, will be closed off until a safe pedestrian access can be set up – hopefully next week.
“The district council has requested Derbyshire County Council, as the highways authority, to carry out the road closure. Our apologies for any inconvenience.”