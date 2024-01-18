News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire council shuts footpath used by schoolchildren over fears wall may collapse

Derbyshire Dales District Council has ordered the immediate closure of a pedestrian route in Matlock used by schoolchildren after discovering serious structural concerns in the churchyard wall which runs overhead.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT
The authority announced on Thursday, January 18, that it is to carry out temporary emergency works to protect the public after surveys revealed an instability in the retaining wall of St Giles cemetery.

The wall sits on top of a steep rocky ridge above a single lane road. Although it is a cul-de-sac for traffic, it is a key cut-through between so-called Old Matlock, and the newer town centre, particularly for students headed for Highfields and St Giles Primary Schools.

A council spokesperson said: “It means Stoney Way, which links Knowleston Place and Church Street, will be closed off until a safe pedestrian access can be set up – hopefully next week.

Stoney Way in Matlock has been closed until further notice due to safety risks. (Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council)Stoney Way in Matlock has been closed until further notice due to safety risks. (Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council)
Stoney Way in Matlock has been closed until further notice due to safety risks. (Photo: Derbyshire Dales District Council)

“The district council has requested Derbyshire County Council, as the highways authority, to carry out the road closure. Our apologies for any inconvenience.”

