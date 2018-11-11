The police force has put together a touching video, to pay tribute to the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War One.

The 49 men had dutifully served the communities of Derbyshire and took that sense of duty, and of protecting others, to the battlefield.

Derbyshire Constabulary pay tribute to fallen officers in World War One

Many of them had asked to be relieved of their policing duties so they could voluntarily enlist, long before compulsory conscription was introduced in 1916.

Some had been police officers for mere months before war broke out; others had served for several years; others still had left the constabulary altogether. They were united both as police officers and as soldiers in their selflessness.

In this video, police list all 49 serving or retired Derbyshire police officers who lost their lives on the battlefields of Europe and beyond.

And today, exactly 100 years since the end of the Great War, we once again join in the pledge to say: We will remember them.

Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton said: “In order to commemorate the lives of these men, the Constabulary held a magnificent ceremony in our joint headquarters building with the fire and rescue service.

“We were honoured to have the Ripley and District branch of the Royal British legion in attendance, with The Last Post and Reveille being sounded by a teacher from a local school in order to signify the start and end of a two minute silence.

“The commemoration service was a fitting tribute to the memory of those that gave their lives in both World Wars, and it also allowed us time to reflect on and remember those service personnel - regular and reserve and service animals - that have subsequently died in the service of their country.”

Along with Mr Knighton, Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa read out several names of the fallen at Friday’s service.

Mr Dhindsa said: “The courage and selflessness of police officers is as strong today as it has always been. Today, 100 years since the Armistice, it is fitting that we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the Great War.”

The video, featuring the soundtrack Waveland by Derbyshire composer Richard J Birkin, shows footage of a Roll of Honour that is on display at Butterley Hall, Ripley.

It also includes rare photographs of a handful of officers, and we have used public images of soldiers for other segments.

It was released at 11:02am on Sunday, November 11, 2018.