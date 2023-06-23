Derbyshire company employee volunteers for more than 20 years with Army Cadet Force

But to make it all happen, another army is needed: thousands of adults who give their time to ensure cadet groups across the country are run smoothly.

For Lee Rollisson, of Mugginton Lane End near Ashbourne, being involved is as enjoyable today as it was more than 20 years ago when he first agreed to volunteer.

Lee, a driveline and industrial technician at Lubrizol science company whose UK headquarters is based at Hazelwood near Belper, gives several hours a week to the Derbyshire Army Cadet Force, where he is currently Regimental Sergeant Major, plus weekends and a ten-day block in the summer. So why does he do it?

Regimental Sergeant Major Lee Rollisson

“I just enjoy it!” says Lee. “There’s a lot of camaraderie and a lot of friendship. A lot of my friends are involved too.”

An ex-military man himself – he spent five years in the Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters, doing two tours of Bosnia in the mid to late 90s, along with a stint in Northern Ireland at the time of the Omagh bombing in 1998 – Lee was also a cadet in his youth, although everyone involved in the cadets is keen to stress the organisation is not a recruitment tool. Rather, its aim is to inspire young adults to achieve.

“Most activities have a military theme, but additionally we do most other challenging activities such as adventurous training and the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme,” explains Lee.Derbyshire’s Army Cadet Force has 32 detachments, with each unit of approximately 10 to 40 cadets run by a couple of volunteers. While Lee does have a military background, most volunteers don’t, he says.

“I have been at most levels in Derbyshire, from a cadet, junior adult volunteer, detachment commander and various smaller area roles. In my current role as Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), I am responsible for the discipline and welfare of the cadets and adult volunteers.

Army cadets

“I will soon be changing roles to the Assistant County Training Officer, where I will be responsible for planning and conducting high level training activities for both cadets and adults.”

Lee’s remarkable commitment and number of voluntary hours recently saw him recognised in an internal ceremony at Lubrizol to mark employees’ voluntary service.