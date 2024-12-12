Chesterfield mum and son go on fun and refreshing day trip to Africa for £115 - with hours to relax on beach
Melanie Evans, 42, took a 5.45pm flight from Manchester with 12-year-old son Max landing in Agadir, Morocco at 10am local time - where they were immediately hit with 27°C heat.
The pair had just seven hours of sightseeing before they had to catch their return flight from Agadir-Al Massira Airport at 9:35pm on November 30 - landing at 00:30 in Manchester. However, this proved enough time for the pair to check out an impressive number of local sights.
Melanie, a car salesperson from Chesterfield in Derbyshire, said the weather was the big draw to Morocco.
She said: "It was just lovely being with my little boy. As soon as we landed, we got in the taxi and headed straight to the beach, where we chilled for a few hours. We then got a cable car up to the Kasbah and got some lunch at McDonald's. He was playing away on the beach, which was nice to see, and he loved it.
“We enjoyed the day, but it felt as though, in one minute, we were in Morocco; the next, we were in Aldi, doing the food shop. I’d go for longer. It was good to have a little taste of what it is like."
Two return flights £57.57 - £115.14
Airport parking - £12
Taxi in Morocco - £20
Cable car to the Kasbah - £20
McDonald’s - £11
Total - £178.14
