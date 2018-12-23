Derbyshire care home rated 'outstanding' by inspectors

A care home near Chesterfield for men with learning disabilities, autism and mental health problems, has been rated ‘outstanding’.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), which inspects and regulates health and social care, gave Hazelwood House, in Heath, top marks.

In their inspection report, the CQC said: “All staff showed warmth towards the patients when communicating with them. They spoke about patients in a respectful manner and we observed staff giving patients emotional support.”

Inspectors went on to say: “We spoke to five patients and they all said the staff were very kind and caring and they felt able to speak to them. One patient said they can tell staff were happy to take them out for activities and do things with them. All patients said staff treated them well and behaved appropriately towards them.”

The inspectors added: “Staff and patients said there were a lot of outings and day trips organised. This includes visits to theme parks, the local garden centre, walks, shopping, the cinema. In the summer, nine patients went to the beach for the day.”

Christine Walker, hospital director, said: “I am really proud of everyone who works with me at Hazelwood House. My team work hard to do the best they can for our patients and it is great that their contributions are reflected in this report. It is a pleasure to be leader of a specialist service that is rated ‘outstanding’.”

Paul Pritchard, managing director at Priory Healthcare, said: “I want to take this chance to thank Christine and her team.”