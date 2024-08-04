Derbyshire A-road re-opens following serious collision

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 4th Aug 2024, 14:59 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 07:18 BST
Derbyshire Police have re-opened an A-road in the Peak District which was closed yesterday, due to a serious collision.

The force said yesterday afternoon that the A54 Macclesfield Old Road was closed between the junctions with Leek Road and the A537 following a serious collision.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes/

Officers have confirmed that the road has now reopened

