Derby school celebrates 85th anniversary of the Wizard of Oz

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ruby slippers, a dog called Toto and a mysterious yellow brick road all take centre stage as a classic musical is brought to life at a Derby school.

Pupils at Murray Park Community School, in Mickleover, have stepped into the spotlight for a performance of the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show marks the 85th anniversary of original film starring Judy Garland as the lead character Dorothy and her sidekicks Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.

Murray Park pupils in the Wizard of Oz

Pupils from Years 7 to 10 have been rehearsing since September with Year 11s helping backstage as they focus on their GCSEs.

Drama teacher and subject lead Olympia-Rose Pattison-Corney said: “It’s been a long rehearsal process, but the pupils have worked really hard.

“The school play is what I remember from my schooldays - being on stage, laughing with the cast and being with my friends. The school play is so important as these are big memories for our pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The show is for them. It’s a lot of hard work for the staff but we do it for the students.”

Zenna Chapman as Dorothy in a Wizard of Oz

Taking on the lead role of Dorothy is Zenna Chapman, 14, who has previously appeared in the school’s production of Mary Poppins.

The Year 10 pupil, who wants to be a TV actor when she finishes school, said: “I’m excited but a little bit nervous. I’ve always liked acting since I was young.

“I do quite like the songs and I get to dance. The Jitterbug is my favourite song. It has been fun rehearsing with my friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmine Massey, 14, who plays the Scarecrow in search of a brain, said: “It is a bit scary being on stage. This is my first school play but I took drama for my GCSEs and I enjoy singing lessons.”

Zenna Chapman as Dorothy in a Wizard of Oz

Year 10 pupil Nick Ball, 14, transforms into the Tin Man in search of a heart. He is no stranger to the stage as although it is his first time in a school play, he has performed with drama group Theatre Cats.

He said: “It’s quite fun. It’s not a potential career for me but I’ve acted since I was six so it’s a good hobby. Before a show I pretend I’m not going on the stage and just chill with friends until I have to go on. It stops any pre-show nerves.”

Year 9 pupil Maisie Moore, 13, plays the Wicked Witch in her first school play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I just like trying new things and thought I may as well give it a go. I’ve never really had an interest in drama but recently I’ve start to enjoy doing it. I do feel a bit nervous, but we’ve had lots of rehearsals so I’m well prepared.”

Zenna Chapman as Dorothy in a Wizard of Oz

Isabella Landless, 14, takes on the Cowardly Lion. She said: “My favourite bit is socialising with everyone. I don’t know everybody in school so it’s a good chance to socialise with people in other year groups and get to know them more.