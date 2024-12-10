Derby after-school club is a recipe for success

Budding chefs at Derby Cathedral School are racing to secure a spot in the cookery club, which is so popular it is oversubscribed every week.

With only 20 places available each week and more than 60 students eager to take part, the after-school club has become the most sought-after extracurricular activity at the school.

Unlike other after-school programmes, the cookery club runs on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure fairness and give as many students as possible the chance to take part. However, it usually fills up by lunchtime after opening on Monday morning.

The club pairs students together to learn essential cooking and baking skills, while also focusing on nutrition and healthy eating.

Year 7 student Kyla Hobday, who is a regular attendee of the club, said: “I love the food tech classes at school, so I wanted to join the after-school club to learn even more.

“I’ve been baking with my mum since I was four, and I always make her a cake for her birthday. I really enjoy watching ‘Is it cake?’ on Netflix.

“The techniques I’ve learned at school have been amazing, and I love showing them off at home.”

Sessions often tie into cultural events—for example, for Halloween, pupils baked spooky "zombie sausage fingers.

Clare La Rosa, head of creative technologies at the school, said: “We’re thrilled at the popularity of the club among our pupils.

“The after-school sessions are shorter than the curriculum cookery classes, so we keep them fun and fast-paced—typically focusing on desserts, as time is limited, while we cover plenty of savoury dishes in the regular classes.

“I’ve been really impressed with the progress the pupils have made and the dishes they’ve created.

“The group is a great mix of students—some who don’t have the opportunity to cook at home and others who already cook but want to improve. It’s wonderful to see them all trying new things and taking valuable skills home with them.”

The school, which has a significant number of pupil premium students, ensures accessibility by providing most of the ingredients needed for both curriculum and after-school classes.

The school was recently awarded a £500 grant from Tesco’s ‘Stronger Starts’ initiative, where customers vote for their chosen school by placing blue tokens in the campaign box of their choice at participating stores.

This funding will support equipment upgrades and the introduction of new recipes, including meat-based options that are often excluded due to cost.

The club also benefits from the expertise of Sadia Kamran, the school’s food technician, who supports both curriculum and after-school sessions.

Sadia, originally from Pakistan, enjoys incorporating elements of her culture into the lessons.

She said: “It’s wonderful to see the pupils progress over the years and develop such an important life skill that gives them independence, and it’s rewarding to watch their confidence grow.”