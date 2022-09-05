Delays for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire as emergency services tackle vehicle fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways have reported that a vehicle has caught fire on the slip road at the Tibshelf Services on the M1 southbound.

The slip road is currently closed, and three lanes are also shut on the approach to the services. Congestion is building in the area as emergency services tackle the incident.

Drivers should expect to hit traffic on the route.

