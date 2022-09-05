News you can trust since 1855
Delays for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire as emergency services tackle vehicle fire

Traffic is building on the M1 in Derbyshire due to a vehicle fire.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:47 pm

National Highways have reported that a vehicle has caught fire on the slip road at the Tibshelf Services on the M1 southbound.

The slip road is currently closed, and three lanes are also shut on the approach to the services. Congestion is building in the area as emergency services tackle the incident.

Drivers should expect to hit traffic on the route.

Drivers in the area should expect delays of at least 20 minutes to their usual journey times.

