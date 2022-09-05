Delays for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire as emergency services tackle vehicle fire
Traffic is building on the M1 in Derbyshire due to a vehicle fire.
National Highways have reported that a vehicle has caught fire on the slip road at the Tibshelf Services on the M1 southbound.
The slip road is currently closed, and three lanes are also shut on the approach to the services. Congestion is building in the area as emergency services tackle the incident.
Drivers in the area should expect delays of at least 20 minutes to their usual journey times.