Delays expected on M1 in Derbyshire with lane closed after crash involving van

One lane is closed and traffic is queuing following an accident involving a van on the M1 Northbound. The collision occurred between J28, which connects the motorway with the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield, and J29, which links the M1 with the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic, and normal conditions are expected to return by 3.30pm.

There is no indication as to whether anybody was injured in the crash, and this story will be updated with any further details.