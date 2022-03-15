Delays expected for Derbyshire drivers after vehicle fire closes lane on M1
Drivers on the M1 in Derbyshire are set to face delays this morning due to a vehicle fire.
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:45 am
The vehicle fire has closed one lane and the hard shoulder on the M1 Southbound after J28, which links the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.
Traffic is queuing from Tibshelf Services, between J29 and J28, and drivers are currently experiencing delays of 20 minutes to their journeys.
It is hoped that normal traffic conditions will return on the route by 11.15am.