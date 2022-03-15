Delays expected for Derbyshire drivers after vehicle fire closes lane on M1

The vehicle fire has closed one lane and the hard shoulder on the M1 Southbound after J28, which links the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic is queuing from Tibshelf Services, between J29 and J28, and drivers are currently experiencing delays of 20 minutes to their journeys.

It is hoped that normal traffic conditions will return on the route by 11.15am.