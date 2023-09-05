Private Damian Wright (left) from Mansfield and Private Ben Ford (right) from Chesterfield.

The teenage soldier was killed when the Land Rover he was travelling in was targeted by a Taliban roadside bomb on September 5 2007.

Pte Ford, aged just 18 at the time, and Private Damian Wright, 23, a serviceman hailing from Mansfield, were both killed in an explosion.

Both Pte Ford and Pte Wright were members of the 2nd Battalion The Mercian Regiment, and were on a routine patrol approximately eight miles north of Lakshar Gah when the devastating incident occurred.

Pte Ford achieved his childhood ambition to join the Amry in July 2005.

After successfully completing his training at the Infantry Training Centre Catterick, he joined the ranks of the 1st Battalion the Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters Regiment. He served with the Queen’s Guard in London before being posted to Afghanistan.

It was his first overseas deployment.

Dad Trevor spoke to the Derbyshire Times at the time and said he was very proud of his son’s work in Afghanistan describing Ben as a ‘hero’.