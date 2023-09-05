News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Never forgotten: Commemorating the lives of Chesterfield soldier Private Ben Ford and Private Damian Wright lost in Afghanistan on 16th anniversary of their deaths

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the death of Chesterfield soldier Private Ben Ford.
By James Salt
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Private Damian Wright (left) from Mansfield and Private Ben Ford (right) from Chesterfield.Private Damian Wright (left) from Mansfield and Private Ben Ford (right) from Chesterfield.
Private Damian Wright (left) from Mansfield and Private Ben Ford (right) from Chesterfield.

The teenage soldier was killed when the Land Rover he was travelling in was targeted by a Taliban roadside bomb on September 5 2007.

Pte Ford, aged just 18 at the time, and Private Damian Wright, 23, a serviceman hailing from Mansfield, were both killed in an explosion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both Pte Ford and Pte Wright were members of the 2nd Battalion The Mercian Regiment, and were on a routine patrol approximately eight miles north of Lakshar Gah when the devastating incident occurred.

Pte Ford achieved his childhood ambition to join the Amry in July 2005.

Most Popular

After successfully completing his training at the Infantry Training Centre Catterick, he joined the ranks of the 1st Battalion the Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters Regiment. He served with the Queen’s Guard in London before being posted to Afghanistan.

It was his first overseas deployment.

Dad Trevor spoke to the Derbyshire Times at the time and said he was very proud of his son’s work in Afghanistan describing Ben as a ‘hero’.

Mum Jane added: “It is a tragedy, but he believed that what he was doing was right. He was a soldier first and he lost his life for the life he wanted.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldAfghanistanTalibanLand Rover