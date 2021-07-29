Driver clocked at 130mph on M1 in Derbyshire 'needed the toilet'

Derbyshire police stopped a driver on the M1 travelling at 130mph ‘because she needed the toilet’.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:43 am

Officers from the county’s Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist and seized her Mercedes G Wagon last night.

A spokesperson for the police unit said her speed varied ‘between 100 and 130mph, measured to an average of 113mph’.

The unit tweeted: "The unsupervised provisional licence holder driving it claimed she was driving fast as she needed the toilet. So fast she missed the services.”

The Mercedes was travelling at 130mph at one point on the M1. Image: Derbyshire RPU via Twitter.
