Driver clocked at 130mph on M1 in Derbyshire 'needed the toilet'
Derbyshire police stopped a driver on the M1 travelling at 130mph ‘because she needed the toilet’.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:43 am
Officers from the county’s Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist and seized her Mercedes G Wagon last night.
A spokesperson for the police unit said her speed varied ‘between 100 and 130mph, measured to an average of 113mph’.
The unit tweeted: "The unsupervised provisional licence holder driving it claimed she was driving fast as she needed the toilet. So fast she missed the services.”