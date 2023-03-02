People in Chesterfield first started to report the quick moving aircraft shortly after 3pm, with rumbling noises and shaking desks a common experience. Many on social media said they spotted three or four jets shooting overhead.

Aircraft trackers have plotted the route of two F-16 fighters from the Belgian Air Force flying over North Derbyshire and Sheffield after taking off from bases in Lincolnshire. On their way out, the jets flew over areas to the south of Sheffield city centre, before returning over North Derbyshire, between Dronfield and Chesterfield.

The RAF confirmed four Belgian F-16s flew over and four Finnish F-18s flew over the west of Sheffield.

An RAF spokesperson has confirmed any Belgian aircraft flying from the Lincolnshire area will be one of a number of international participants in a large scale RAF exercise calling Cobra Warrior. Aircraft from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrived in the UK for the exercise earlier this week and have recently been joined by Indian, Finnish and Belgian Air Forces. UK-based aircraft from the US Air Force and RAF are also taking part.

What is RAF Exercise Cobra Warrior?

According to a release on the RAF website, Exercise Cobra Warrior is run twice a year and is the largest air exercise the RAF run. The exercise is designed to train participants in “high intensity, large force, tactical air warfighting operations” and will be taking place from the March 2 to March 24 and will see 70 aircraft taking part and is being directed by staff at RAF Waddington.

There are said to be six F-16s from the Belgian Air Force based at RAF Waddington, along with six F-18s from Finland. The Finnish participation is part of a wider training activity in support of the UK led Joint Expeditionary Force, known as JEF Warrior.

Layla Lou, who saw the aircraft in Middleton, posted about it on Facebook.

She said: “For anyone else just wondering what that very loud airplane was, that was just flying over Middlecroft - this was it. Flying super low at 800 feet. They were three of them but I only saw one. Others on Radar. I was trying to track them but they were moving so quickly. I only saw the one but jumped out of my skin it was so loud.”

Karen Creswick commented: “Apparently four! Flew over Eckington and four were seen.”

Pete Darbo Derbyshire said: “Only three on Radar, took off from RAF Waddington, went on a jolly up to the Lake District, came back down over us and landed back at RAF Waddinton.”

Mandy Harrison said: “I saw four, they went straight over me as I was walking my dog – scared him.”

Pete Dudley added: “They buzzed me at Old Whittington.”

Heidi Toyn said: “My heart literally jumped as they flew over... I was driving.”

Jo Dodson commented: “Flew straight over our house, scared the life out of the kids and dogs.”

Pamela Diane Milner Shillcock added: “The house practically shook. I wished I had seen them.”