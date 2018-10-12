Daughter of Chesterfield man who died in horror crash to fundraise a year after tragedy

The daughter of a Chesterfield man who died in a two-car crash will fundraise in his memory a year after the tragedy.

Michael Bradshaw, of Devonshire Avenue North, New Whittington, died in hospital on October 22, 2017 - three days after the horrific collision High Street, New Whittington. The other motorist, who also died, was drug-driving and speeding.

On Sunday, October 21, Zoe Bradshaw will have her hair shaved off to raise money for the Derbyshire air ambulance - while remembering her much-loved father.

She said: "12 months on and we are all still completely heartbroken by the loss of our dad and we all miss him so much.

"You never imagine this will happen to someone you love; it's your worst nightmare.

"We are so grateful to all the emergency services and hospital staff who cared for him in his final few days of life and I am overwhelmed by the show of support for my fundraising effort."

She added: "I've thought many times over the last 12 months that I want to do something positive one year since the car crash - and that's how my idea to have my hair shaved off came about.

"I never dreamed that I would ever do anything like this, nor did I ever think my wonderful dad would be taken from us in such a shocking and cruel way.

"That's why you never know when you may need the air ambulance."

If you would like to sponsor Zoe, visit https://bit.ly/2yjl7W1