Zombie knives and plethora of drugs seized at M1 services in Derbyshire
Officers have seized weapons and drugs in Derbyshire following reports by National Highways.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit have responded to a call from National Highways regarding a strange behaviour of a driver.
The incident happened at Tibshelf services on M1 Southbound on July 3.
Upon arrival, officers searched the vehicle and seized zombie knives and a plethora of controlled drugs.
The driver was charged and remanded to custody.