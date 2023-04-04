Youths trash Derbyshire park - setting fires and smashing bottles - as police appeal to parents

Clay Cross SNT attended an incident in relation to a group of youths smashing bottles and starting fires at Egstow Park, off Furnace Hill Road, Clay Cross.

The incident happened on Monday, April 3.

In an appeal to parents, a spokesperson for Clay Cross SNT said: “We are aware that it is the easter holidays and you cannot keep an eye on your children 24/7, however, please look out for some red flags:

“Are your children coming home smelling of smoke? Are they taking lighters out with them or bringing lighters home? Do you know where your children are? Do you know who your children are out with? Are they out at late at night?”

Police urged any parents who have any concerns or feel that they need some advice to contact the force via 101 or report concerns via the Derbyshire Police Website.

Antisocial behaviour in Clay Cross follows numerous incidents involving teens in Bolsover.