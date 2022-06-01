Youths in Derbyshire town who went on ‘spree of anti-social behaviour’ charged with number of offences

In a Facebook post, the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team revealed that three youths had been charged with a number of offences.

It read: “Three youths who engaged on a spree of anti-social behaviour in Bolsover between November 2021 and January 2022 have now all been charged to court for several offences, including assault, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon, vehicle interference, possession of drugs and malicious communications.

“We would like to thank the public for their support and assistance during the complex investigation. We appreciate that it may seem slow progress, but we work on these investigations daily and it takes time to pull everything together with the number of offences that were investigated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers thanked residents for their help with the investigation.

“Your local SNT take these issues very seriously and if you have any concerns, please contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team.”

Anti-social behaviour and other crimes can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101