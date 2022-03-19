Youths hurl abuse and objects at police officers in Shirebrook and Bolsover

On Friday, March 18, officers from the Shirebrook and Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Teams were patrolling hotspot areas for anti-social behaviour.

A Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: “There were lots of youths out and about last night, pleased to say most were enjoying themselves responsibly.

“However, there were a few youths who let themselves down by hurling verbal abuse and objects towards us.”

Shirebrook and Bolsover SNTs have been targeting known problem areas for anti-social behaviour.