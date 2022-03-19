Youths hurl abuse and objects at police officers in Shirebrook and Bolsover
Officers in Shirebrook and Bolsover have been targeted by youths while out on patrol.
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 4:41 pm
On Friday, March 18, officers from the Shirebrook and Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Teams were patrolling hotspot areas for anti-social behaviour.
A Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: “There were lots of youths out and about last night, pleased to say most were enjoying themselves responsibly.
“However, there were a few youths who let themselves down by hurling verbal abuse and objects towards us.”
Shirebrook SNT will continue their patrols this evening.