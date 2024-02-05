Youth throwing water bombs from Derbyshire Marks & Spencer rooftop car park identified by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the last few weeks there has been an increase in calls for service for anti-social behaviour and nuisance youths in the Matlock area. Some of the areas highlighted have been Marks & Spencer's car park, Hall Leys Park, Matlock Green and the Hurst Farm Estate.

Antisocial behaviour is defined as 'behaviour by a person which causes, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to persons not of the same household as the person'.

Officers have received reports of youths throwing water bombs off of the rooftop car park of Marks & Spencer, kicking doors of people's properties and running off, banging on windows of elderly residents and underage drinking.

Officers have confirmed that following the incidents they identified the individuals involved and started the anti-social behaviour process. A variety of warning letters have been issued and referrals completed.

A spokesperson for Matlock SNT said: “This type of behaviour is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We want people to feel safe within our community.

“Your local safer neighbourhood team have been out and about conducting high visibility foot patrols, viewing CCTV footage and conducting house to house visits to reassure members of our local community. As a result of this, we have managed to identify all individuals involved.

“Police Community Support Officers can search people under the age of 18 for alcohol and tobacco, so if they suspect any youths to be under the influence and have the grounds to do so, relevant actions will be taken.

"We cannot tackle the issues within the community if we do not know about them. By reporting them will also help us to work alongside our partner agencies to address the issues from a joint approach.”

Anyone who is affected by anti-social behaviour is asked to contact the local Safer Neighbourhood Team by:

Contacting local Police Community Support Officers when you see them on patrols.

Phoning 999 if it is an emergency or 101 for a non-emergency.

Messaging the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook Page

Visiting the Derbyshire Constabulary website via the report tab

Alternatively, anti-social behaviour in the Matlock area can be reported to the local Community Safety Partnership at the Derbyshire Dales District Council via the following methods: