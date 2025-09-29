Young person followed by “suspicious man” in Derbyshire – as police launch appeal for CCTV footage

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:50 BST
A young person was followed by a “suspicious man” in Derbyshire – with police launching an investigation into the incident.

The Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that saw a young person followed by a suspicious individual.

Most Popular

A team spokesperson said: “A young person was followed by a suspicious male in Killamarsh, between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on Wednesday, September 24. He was around 6’ 3”, of medium build, and was wearing dark clothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are appealing for CCTV of anyone matching this description or acting suspiciously in the area at that time.”

Those with CCTV footage are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.placeholder image
Those with CCTV footage are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

The team are looking for footage along the following roads:

Pingle Road Church View Belklane Drive (and Belklane Park) Dale Road Church Mews.

You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice