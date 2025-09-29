Young person followed by “suspicious man” in Derbyshire – as police launch appeal for CCTV footage
The Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that saw a young person followed by a suspicious individual.
A team spokesperson said: “A young person was followed by a suspicious male in Killamarsh, between 7.30pm and 8.00pm on Wednesday, September 24. He was around 6’ 3”, of medium build, and was wearing dark clothing.
“We are appealing for CCTV of anyone matching this description or acting suspiciously in the area at that time.”
The team are looking for footage along the following roads:
Pingle Road Church View Belklane Drive (and Belklane Park) Dale Road Church Mews.
You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.