Young person charged with five offences following arrest – after attempting to flee from officers in Derbyshire town

A young person who attempted to evade officers in a Derbyshire town has been charged with five offences after being arrested.

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 7, officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team attempted to stop a vehicle on Preston Avenue – after spotting that it was being driven by someone who appeared to be underage.

A team spokesperson said: “The vehicle – a silver Ford Focus – failed to stop, and a short pursuit followed. The driver fled from the vehicle, however, with support from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), the male was located hiding under a slide in a nearby garden just minutes later and arrested by officers.

“Despite his age, he was found to be disqualified from driving until December 2025. Further checks revealed the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent. A roadside drug test returned a positive result for cannabis, and the male later refused to provide a blood sample in custody.” The individual will appear at Youth Court after being charged with five offences, including: Driving while disqualified Failing to stop for police Failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis Driving without insurance Taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.