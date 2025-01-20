Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police arrested a young person in a Derbyshire town after he was spotted acting suspiciously – with officers discovering that he was carrying an 18 inch machete and suspected drugs.

Plain-clothed officers from the Erewash Crime Action Group were out on patrol yesterday (Sunday, January 19) – when they spotted a juvenile male acting suspiciously in Prince Street, Ilkeston.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “After a foot chase, they were able to detain the male for the purpose of a stop-search.

“The male was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a large machete with an 18 inch blade concealed in his trousers, along with a quantity of suspected Class A drugs. He has been charged with carrying a bladed article in a public place and bailed pending further enquiries.”

This is the machete that was recovered by officers.

PC Ramshaw, from the Crime Action Group, added: “We are continuing to work hard to target drug supply, the crime and anti-social behaviour associated with it, and to keep our communities safe.

“Stop and search powers help the police to tackle crime. It's targeted, intelligence-led and practised on people who are suspected of being involved in crime. We will always look to develop any information we receive about possible illegal drug activity and investigate further when appropriate.”