Three juveniles were identified as being responsible for criminal damage to a flower display in Cavendish Walk, Bolsover on April 18.

On Saturday (May 28), the three involved carried out unpaid work as part of a restorative justice disposal, in the company of the Bolsover policing team.

They attended Rhubarb Farm, in Nether Langwith, and started by weeding the rhubarb plot before moving onto fertilising a large area with comfrey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhubarb Farm, in Nether Langwith, offered their facilities for three youths to carry out unpaid work in as part of a restorative justice programme.

A Bolsolver policing team spokesperson said: “Hopefully the hard graft they’ve done today will be a deterrent to any further offending.

“Thank you to Rhubarb Farm for letting us use their facilities.”