Young child struck by people carrier in Derbyshire hit and run as driver fails to stop

The incident took place at around 8.55pm on Thursday, March 17 on Grange Avenue in Normanton, Derby.

A young child was with his parents who were getting into their car, when he ran out into the road and was hit by another vehicle.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which were not found to be serious.

Police are urging witnesses to contact them.

The vehicle, which is described as being a blue Vauxhall Zafira or similar, allegedly initially pulled over but then drove off onto Village Street.

Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries and pursued other routes of investigation. They are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or information which could help to identify the driver.

If you think you may be able to help, please contact Derbyshire Police using the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 22*155268:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101