Wrecked van driven on M1 in Derbyshire seized as police discover smashed windows held together with shrink wrap

Police have seized a van that, despite being declared a write-off, was found being driven on the M1 in Derbyshire – with plastic shrink wrap used to hold together its smashed back windows and doors.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:37 pm
The written-off van was seen on the M1 in Derbyshire with its smashed back windows and doors held together with shrink wrap
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted the scrapped van while in a patrol car on the M1 Northbound near Tibshelf Services at around 11am on Tuesday, September 6.

The vehicle was stopped and subsequently seized, much to the surprise of the driver according to police.

Posting on Twitter, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “@DerbyshireRPU had a successful day at Tibshelf Services yesterday looking at overweight and unsecure loads.

“This van was of particular interest, as it is classified as written off, yet was found traveling down the motorway with shrink wrap holding it together. This was #seized.”

The roads policing team added: “No surprises for what happened to this, not for us anyway, the driver on the other hand."

