Women’s campaign group condemns Derbyshire prison with highest levels of self-harm and violence in UK

HMP Foston Hall, near Derby, is the first women’s prison to have been given a ‘poor’ rating for safety by inspectors. There were 1,750 incidents of self-harm over one year and prisoners made around 1,000 calls to Samaritans each month. Two women have killed themselves in the prison since 2019.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor, who conducted the unannounced inspection of Foston Hall, said the response to women in crisis was “too reactive, uncaring and often punitive. It was no surprise that in our survey, nearly a third of women told us they felt unsafe.”

WRN's Heather Binning said: ‘We are disappointed, but frankly, not surprised by this latest report. Women in prison are amongst the most vulnerable in society. They are highly likely to be victims as well as offenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derbyshire prison was found to be the worst in the UK for violent incidents and cases of self-harm. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“Research shows that over half the women in prison report having suffered from domestic violence, with 53% of women reporting having experienced emotional, physical or sexual abuse as a child. Four out of five have been convicted of non-violent crimes.