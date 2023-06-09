Pictured here are Derbyshire men who have been jailed for subjecting women to terrifying ordeals.
They have stalked, threatened, punched, kicked and even strangled their traumatised victims.
In one shocking case a Chesterfield man, already facing jail for a high speed drunken car crash, assaulted three different women.
Another defendant was seen shouted abuse with clenched fists while his victim was seen “cowering” outside her home with her crying two-year-old daughter in her arms.
1. Samuel Clarke
Clarke, 29, was jailed for 18 months for a second attack on his long-suffering girlfriend, punching her to the face having previously been jailed for hurling a bottle of Prosecco and breaking her tooth. Derby Crown Court heard Clarke was still serving a post-custody licence period for the nasty incident when in December he became violent again with the same woman.
Recorder Walsh, jailing him for 18 months, told Clarke, of Farm Close, Ripley, the only appropriate punishment was “immediate custody”. Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Liam Burke
Burke, 35, punched and strangled his estranged partner after she returned to their home to feed the cat. His former girlfriend of eight years returned to see to the animal, having left the defendant days before. Recorder Adrian Reynolds, jailing Burke, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston, for two-and-half years, told the alcoholic: “I’m afraid you do deserve to go to prison – your behaviour is appalling." Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Lee Payton
Payton, 45, who did not like his “frightened” ex-partner looking at other men on TV sent her 196 messages and calls during a “dreadful case of harassment”.
He already had two convictions and three police cautions for “exactly the kind of behaviour” he showed to his latest girlfriend, Derby Crown Court heard.
When his harangued ex threatened to end the relationship Payton said he would “kill himself” and in a chilling text message wrote: “I wish I had stabbed you to death.”
Payton, formerly of Bamford Road, Inkersall, admitted stalking involving fear of violence. He was jailed for two years. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Michael Heaton
Heaton, 36, fired a fake gun Glock-style gun outside his ex-partner’s home on Valentine’s Day, shouting “I’ll put a bullet in your head”.
He had previously appeared at the frightened woman’s home with a baseball bat and smashed up her gate.
Derby Crown Court heard how Heaton began stalking his victim after the breakup of their relationship.
Heaton, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, was jailed for 30 months and handed a five-year restraining order. Photo: Derbyshire Police