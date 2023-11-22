Woman who caused fatal crash while drunk and on drugs jailed after ‘amazing’ Derbyshire grandfather killed

A woman who crashed her car into a tree while drunk and on drugs, killing one man and seriously injuring another, has been jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rachael Boardman was trapped in the driver’s seat of the vehicle after the crash, which happened in Lullington Road, Overseal, at around 4.30am on 10 September 2022.­­­ Tests found she was over the limit for alcohol, cocaine and cannabis at the time of the collision.

Boardman was also speeding at the time of the collision, which occurred in the early hours of the­ morning after she had spent the evening at home with friends drinking heavily and taking drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Fryer, the rear seat passenger in Boardman’s Peugeot 206, was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.

Rachael Boardman, 43, of Fernlea Drive, Linton, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing injury by dangerous driving.

Paying tribute to the 51-year-old, from Netherseal, his family have expressed their devastation at the loss of an ‘amazing’ husband, father and grandfather.

In the victim personal statement read out in court, his wife Kristy said: “My husband Dom was everything to me. He did everything for me. We had three wonderful children together and lots of happy memories but at the moment I feel that everything has been taken away from me.

“Dominic was so unique, a hard man to replace in our lives. He was a hard-working man, he worked full time no matter what job it was to be able to support his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels awful to no longer have that happiness around us. Our world is a lot sadder and empty since his death. Life is so hard everyday without Dom. It hits us all so hard that things will never be the same.”

Mr Fryer’s daughter Jessica said: “To say that losing my dad has left a big hole in every single moment in the day, in my life and that of my family is a massive understatement. He was the life and soul, my safety blanket, my hero and my dad.

“No matter what sentence is handed out it won’t heal what has been broken, it won’t bring back the time he should be here enjoying time with his kids, his grandkids and his family.”

And his son Joshua added: “Losing my dad has affected my life in every way. He can’t talk to us or love us and we all really feel poorer for that. I want the person who did this to know this has been the most difficult, heartbreaking loss to experience. We have been deprived of a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. The world has lost an amazing man, one of the best I’ve ever known. I love you dad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another man, who was the front seat passenger in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries, including a fractured hip.

The 43-year-old, of Fernlea Drive, Linton, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing injury by dangerous driving.

She admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday 22 November for sentencing when she was jailed for six years and banned from driving for 13 years.

Temporary Detective Constable Dan Booth, who led the investigation, said: “Whilst no sentence can ever bring Mr Fryer back or repair the damage done to the other victim in this case, I hope that today’s result will allow everybody involved to finally have some closure. This was a tragic and needless loss of life and is another reminder about the dangers of the so called ‘fatal four’ that police often speak about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Driving whilst impaired through drink or drugs, driving too fast for the conditions and not wearing a seatbelt are three of those four, which combined together, led to the loss of Mr Fryer’s life.