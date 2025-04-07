Woman taken to hospital as another woman arrested - after incident at Derbyshire tea rooms
The incident took place around 2.30pm on Thursday, April 3 at Alfreton House Tearooms on High Street and involved an altercation between two customers of the venue.
Derbyshire police and ambulance service attended and one woman received medical help before being transported to hospital for further treatment.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received reports of an altercation at a business in High Street, Alfreton, just after 2.30pm on Thursday 3 April.
“A woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital but her injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.
“A woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assault. She has been released on bail as investigations continue.”
Alfreton House Tearooms were closed on Friday, April 4 to allow for repair works to damage caused to the premises – and reopened on Saturday, April 5.
The venue shared the following message online following the incident: “The customers knew each other - tension between them soon erupted. We are very sorry to our other customers that witnessed and may have been distressed by this.
"This was an unusual, isolated incident that, thankfully, we have never had the misfortune of having before in our many years of business. We pride ourselves on being a safe, welcoming place to socialise with friends and loved ones.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your continued support.
"I also want to take this time to thank my amazing staff for dealing with this incident calmly and professionally.”
"Huge thank you to everyone who has sent us comments and messages of support.”