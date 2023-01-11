News you can trust since 1855
Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 10:19pm

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 1pm on Wednesday, December 7 in a retail park car park in Station Road.

A black Nissan Qashqai collided with a pedestrian who suffered serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Derbyshire Police have today issued an appeal for anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has dashcam footage of the incident to get in contact with officers, quoting reference number 22*726109, using any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– report via website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.