Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Derbyshire town
Police are appealing for anyone who saw a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Ilkeston to come forward and help with the investigation.
The incident happened between 12.30pm and 1pm on Wednesday, December 7 in a retail park car park in Station Road.
A black Nissan Qashqai collided with a pedestrian who suffered serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
Derbyshire Police have today issued an appeal for anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has dashcam footage of the incident to get in contact with officers, quoting reference number 22*726109, using any of the methods below:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– report via website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.