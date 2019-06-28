Woman's anger after windows smashed at her Chesterfield home

A woman has told of her anger after yobs struck at her house in Chesterfield.

Helen Longden said she was awoken by a loud noise at her home on Kingsclere Walk at around 11pm on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old later discovered three windows had been smashed with an unknown object.

Police are investigating the crime.

Helen said: "I'm angry about what's happened.

"I initially felt frightened - I thought it was just my home they'd targeted - but I've been told two other houses in the area were also vandalsied.

"I've lived here for 21 years and nothing like this has happened before.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt but I want to see those responsible caught and brought to justice."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that police were informed of the incident.

Helen added: "If anyone has got any information about who may have done this, please contact the police."

Witnesses or anyone who can help the police investigation should call 101, quoting 19000329286.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Helen said her windows are now boarded up and will be repaired by Chesterfield Borough Council soon.