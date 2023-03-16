Leila Borrington, aged 23, of Main Road, Jacksdale, was also convicted of assaulting and causing grievous bodily harm to Harvey Borrington, who died from head injuries two days after he was admitted to hospital in August 2021.

Nottingham Crown Court previously heard Borrington targeted Harvey as his non-verbal autism made it difficult for him to express pain. However, a jury cleared her of murder after concluding she had not intended to kill, or cause really serious injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey sustained fatal head injuries, including a fractured skull and bleed on the brain, but Borrington told the trial she had never harmed Harvey and claimed he had fallen off a sofa.

Leila Borrington

Jonas Hankin KC, prosecuting, said: “This cannot be described as a momentary lapse. It must be a sustained assault to explain the pattern and number of injuries to the head.”

The trial heard that, before ringing 999, on August 9, Borrington texted Harvey's father, who was out at the cinema, saying: “Why does this happen to me?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also filmed Harvey moments after his collapse.

An expert witness said “the account provided by the caregiver does not explain the extent of the injuries” and said she believed Harvey died as a result of “direct blunt-force trauma”.

Harvey Borrington

The court heard Harvey had sustained other injuries in the weeks prior to his death, including a spiral arm fracture, a scrape on his back and marks on his ears and face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mum said Harvey was her “beautiful little boy” and a treasured grandson to her parents, who called him their “little man”.

Borrington told the court his injuries were either self-inflicted or, in with the arm fracture, caused when she pulled Harvey up as he tripped walking up the stairs.

Emma Coverley, for Borrington, argued it was not accepted that Borrington was calculating what she could do, or that the court could be sure that he was left unattended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the trial, Mr Hankin argued she had “twisted and turned” her story to suit the evidence. He also claimed she targeted Harvey, who communicated through a handful of words, gestures and screams, because he was unable to articulate when he was in pain.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Harvey required love and dedicated care to support his special communication needs and daily life challenges. But instead his stepmother assaulted him on several occasions – the last attack ultimately leading to his tragic death.

“This terrible case highlights the vulnerability of young children and those with disabilities, who are entirely dependent on those who care for them and are at increased risk of abuse. It also underlines the vital importance of having effective safeguarding systems in place to ensure that no child falls through the gaps.

“We urge anyone concerned for the safety or wellbeing of a child to speak out and seek support from the NSPCC Helpline, local authorities, or, if a young person is in immediate danger, by phoning 999.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad