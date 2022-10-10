Woman in critical condition after reports of accident at Chesterfield house - as two men and a woman arrested

Two men aged 27 and 37, and a 50-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after officers were called to a house in Alma Road.

A 49-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Residents reported seeing six police cars and five ambulances turn up at the property, with police remaining at the house all night.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Police said: “Officers were called to a house in Alma Road, North Wingfield just after 8.10pm on October 2 after a report that a woman had fallen down stairs and was injured.

