Woman in critical condition after reports of accident at Chesterfield house - as two men and a woman arrested
Three people have been arrested after a woman was taken to a hospital following an incident at a house in North Wingfield.
Two men aged 27 and 37, and a 50-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after officers were called to a house in Alma Road.
A 49-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a critical but stable condition.
Residents reported seeing six police cars and five ambulances turn up at the property, with police remaining at the house all night.
A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Police said: “Officers were called to a house in Alma Road, North Wingfield just after 8.10pm on October 2 after a report that a woman had fallen down stairs and was injured.
“Three people, two men aged 27 and 37, and a 50-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”