Woman in critical condition after reports of accident at Chesterfield house - as two men and a woman arrested

Three people have been arrested after a woman was taken to a hospital following an incident at a house in North Wingfield.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:54 pm - 1 min read

Two men aged 27 and 37, and a 50-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after officers were called to a house in Alma Road.

A 49-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Residents reported seeing six police cars and five ambulances turn up at the property, with police remaining at the house all night.

Police have arrested three people on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Police said: “Officers were called to a house in Alma Road, North Wingfield just after 8.10pm on October 2 after a report that a woman had fallen down stairs and was injured.

“The woman, who is 49, was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

“Three people, two men aged 27 and 37, and a 50-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”