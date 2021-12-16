Woman forced to pay four-figure sum after ‘appalling’ fly-tipping incident in Derbyshire

The defendant’s rubbish was dumped on a country path after she paid someone without a licence to remove her waste.

Ishka Day, 31, of Walton Street, Long Eaton, must pay a total of £1145 after pleading guilty to failing to use an authorised person to dispose of her waste. This was traced back to her after evidence containing her contact details was found in waste disposed of on Wilne Lane, Draycott in June 2021.

Erewash Borough Council’s Lead Member for Environment, Councillor Garry Hickton, said: “We don’t enjoy prosecuting residents but again this shows the importance of checking that the person you pay to dispose of your waste is licensed. As a council we take fly-tipping very seriously and we will take action whenever possible.

“Fly-tipping is a blight on our environment, a source of pollution and a potential danger to the public and wildlife.”

During the case at Derby Magistrates’ Court, magistrates told Miss Day that dumping the waste was ‘appalling’ and an ‘act of wilful neglect’, adding that it should not be left to the local council to clean up fly-tipped waste.

In the past year, Erewash Borough Council has dealt with more than 400 fly-tipping incidents, double the amount that occuredin 2020. It also costs the council around £15,000 each year to clear up fly-tipping in the borough.