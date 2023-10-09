Woman disturbs three hooded men in her home in Chesterfield as police launch appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday, October 3, on Bamford Road. A woman reported disturbing three men in her home, who ran off. Nothing was stolen. The men are described as wearing hooded tops.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or with any CCTV or dashcam footage, which could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who you can help, is asked to contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 23*614996:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*439028 using the following methods.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101