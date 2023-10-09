News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Woman disturbs three hooded men in her home in Chesterfield as police launch appeal

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the Inkersall area following reports of a burglary.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday, October 3, on Bamford Road. A woman reported disturbing three men in her home, who ran off. Nothing was stolen. The men are described as wearing hooded tops.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or with any CCTV or dashcam footage, which could help with their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who you can help, is asked to contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 23*614996:

The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday, October 3, on Bamford Road. A woman reported disturbing three men in her home, who ran off.The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday, October 3, on Bamford Road. A woman reported disturbing three men in her home, who ran off.
The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday, October 3, on Bamford Road. A woman reported disturbing three men in her home, who ran off.
Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*439028 using the following methods.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.