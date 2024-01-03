A woman has died and two men have been arrested after an incident in Derbyshire this morning.

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation after a woman died following an incident on Bass Street in Derby earlier today (Wednesday, January 3).

At 7.30am, officers received a call with information that a 44-year-old woman had been found with head injuries. She was taken to hospital but died shortly after her arrival.

Two men, aged 47 and 49, have been arrested and are helping officers with their enquiries. They currently remain in police custody.

Anyone with information that may be relevant, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage between the hours of 8.00pm on January 2 and 8.00am on January 3, are asked to contact the force.

They can do so using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 186 of 3 January 2024:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101