Woman dies after suffering head injuries following incident in Derbyshire – with two men arrested

A woman has died and two men have been arrested after an incident in Derbyshire this morning.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:39 GMT
Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation after a woman died following an incident on Bass Street in Derby earlier today (Wednesday, January 3).

At 7.30am, officers received a call with information that a 44-year-old woman had been found with head injuries. She was taken to hospital but died shortly after her arrival.

Two men, aged 47 and 49, have been arrested and are helping officers with their enquiries. They currently remain in police custody.

Two men were arrested after officers responded to the incident.

Anyone with information that may be relevant, and those with either CCTV or dashcam footage between the hours of 8.00pm on January 2 and 8.00am on January 3, are asked to contact the force.

They can do so using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 186 of 3 January 2024:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.