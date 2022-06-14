Woman dies after crashing into tree on busy Derbyshire A-road

Derbyshire Police were called at 4.40am on Monday, June 13 to reports that a white Ford Fusion had left the road and collided with a tree just off the A50 eastbound carriageway near Shardlow.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The affected stretch of road was closed for several hours yesterday whilst collision investigation work was carried out.

“The family of the woman have been made aware and our thoughts go out to them at this sad time.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was driving on this stretch of the A50 around the time of the collision, particularly anyone with a dashcam installed which may have captured the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting incident number 22*336795:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111