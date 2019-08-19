Woman charged with shoplifting after thefts in Chesterfield

A woman has been charged after a series of thefts from stores in Chesterfield.

Gemma Charlesworth, 33, of Musard Place, Staveley, has been charged with five counts of shoplifting.

She will appear in court next month

She will appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on September 4.

Police issued an appeal for information about the alleged crimes last week and have thanked members of the public who contacted them with information.

