Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Chesterfield is set to appear at court after she has been charged with possession of drugs and possession of bladed article in public place.

Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at Cordwell Avenue in Dunston in April this year after receiving reports from the local community.

Following a police investigation, Lindsay Taylor of Cordwell Avenue has now been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of cannabis.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...