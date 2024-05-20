Woman charged with possession of drugs and bladed article in public place – after police enter Chesterfield house
A woman from Chesterfield is set to appear at court after she has been charged with possession of drugs and possession of bladed article in public place.
Officers from the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at Cordwell Avenue in Dunston in April this year after receiving reports from the local community.
Following a police investigation, Lindsay Taylor of Cordwell Avenue has now been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of cannabis.
She is set to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on June 13.