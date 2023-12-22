Woman charged with murder after man dies following 'serious assault' in Derbyshire town

A woman has been charged with murder after a man died in Ilkeston.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, at 4.45pm on Tuesday, December 19.

Wayne Sibley was found with serious injuries and the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

On December 21, Regan Martin was charged with murder.

The 47-year-old, of Stamford Street, Ilkeston, has been remanded to police custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today (December 22).

Officers still want to hear from anyone who may be able to help them with their investigations. Information on the incident can be submitted directly to the team using the online Major Incident Public Portal.

The force can also be contacted directly, using reference 23*778444, using any of the below methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101