Woman charged following assault on three Derbyshire Police officers - after she calls 999 to ask for police attendance

Officers attended an address on Furnace Lane, Swadlincote on the evening of Tuesday, March 28 after a female had called 999 asking for police attendance.

The woman who called 999 became aggressive towards the officers at the scene and was arrested.

Following the incident, Tiffany Underwood, of Staffordshire has been charged with assault on PC Saddington, PC Boyer and PC Parry.

A spokesperson for Swadlincote SNT said: “The officers attended and had every intention of helping the female in any way they could. Despite the efforts of the officers the incident took a turn when whilst speaking to the female and trying to find a positive solution for her circumstances, she became violent towards Police leaving them with no other option but to arrest her.