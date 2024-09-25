Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been charged in connection with a collision in which two people died.

The incident occurred in Nottingham Road, Chaddesden, close to the junction of Highfield Lane on June 14, 2023.

A Ford Mondeo and a Jaguar XF were involved in the incident. The passenger of the Jaguar, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jaguar, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Hunter-Priestley of Highfield Lane, Derby, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The 63-year-old is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 17 October.