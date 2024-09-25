Woman charged after collision kills two pensioners in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:35 BST
A woman has been charged in connection with a collision in which two people died.

The incident occurred in Nottingham Road, Chaddesden, close to the junction of Highfield Lane on June 14, 2023.

A Ford Mondeo and a Jaguar XF were involved in the incident. The passenger of the Jaguar, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jaguar, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

Jane Hunter-Priestley of Highfield Lane, Derby, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The 63-year-old is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 17 October.